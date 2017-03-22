Vatican City

Pope says water must be protected as treasure for all

Francis meets conference participants on World Water Day

Vatican City, March 21 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called for water to be protected as a good for all as he greeted participants in a Vatican conference organised by the Pontifical Council for Culture. "I am happy that this meeting is taking place, for it represents yet another stage in the joint commitment of various institutions to raising consciousness about the need to protect water as a treasure belonging to everyone, mindful too of its cultural and religious significance," he said on Wednesday, 25th World Water Day. "I especially encourage your efforts in the area of education, through programmes directed at children and young people".

