Pope says water must be protected as treasure for all

Vatican City
22/03/2017
Vatican City, March 21 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called for water to be protected as a good for all as he greeted participants in a Vatican conference organised by the Pontifical Council for Culture. "I am happy that this meeting is taking place, for it represents yet another stage in the joint commitment of various institutions to raising consciousness about the need to protect water as a treasure belonging to everyone, mindful too of its cultural and religious significance," he said on Wednesday, 25th World Water Day. "I especially encourage your efforts in the area of education, through programmes directed at children and young people".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese
di Claudia Benassai
Posta non recapitata, è ancora caos a Messina
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online