Alitalia must remain private - Calenda (2)

Rome, March 22 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Wednesday ruled out nationalising loss-making airline Alitalia or taking a major stake in it to ensure it has enough cash to turn itself round. Alitalia, he said, "is and must remain a private company and the impact on the State budget must be reduced to the minium indispensable," he said at question time. Alitalia has announced 2,000 job cuts in a painful restructuring plan aimed at staunching its losses and returning to profit.