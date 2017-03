Milan City Angels open homeless 'oasis'

Milan, March 22 - The voluntary group City Angels has opened the first so-called 'oasis' for the homeless where street people can use a canteen, get medical services and borrow books from a library in the first initiative of its kind in Italy. The 'Homeless Village', set up in a former Roma camp, is equipped to house 70 people with the aim of raising that to 300, the organisation said Wednesday. Other facilities to be added on include a gym, a women's shelter and a place for the homeless' pets. "It's a dream that is being realised," said Mario Furlan, founder of City Angels, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by, among others, Milan city council social policy chief Pierfrancesco Majorino.