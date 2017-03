Renzi leading in PD chapter votes

Rome, March 22 - Ex-Premier Matteo Renzi has a clear lead in his bid to be re-elected Democratic Party (PD) leader having polled 66.5% in the first two days of PD chapter votes compared to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando's 31.8% and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano's 1.7%. The voting, which so far covers a tiny number of PD chapters, is only indicative as the leadership race will be decided by a primary vote at the end of April where non-PD supporters can also take place.