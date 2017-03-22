Renzi calls on Dijsselbloem to quit (2)

Rome
22/03/2017
Rome, March 22 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi called on Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem to quit on Wednesday after the Dutchman was quoted as saying that southern European countries "spend everything on alcohol and women and then ask for help". "Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem missed an excellent opportunity to be silent," Renzi said on his Facebook page. "In a German daily he let slip a stupid comment - I can't find a better term - against the countries of the south, starting with Italy and Spain... "The sooner he resigns, the better. For him and for the credibility of the European institutions. The controversial comments were made in an interview with German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "During the euro crisis the countries of the north showed solidarity with the countries hit hardest," Dijsselbloem was quoted as saying. "As a social democrat, I give great importance to solidarity, but also to obligations. "You cannot spend all your money on alcohol and women and then ask for help". Italian ex-premier and former European Commission president Romano Prodi said Wednesday that "I perceived a sense of envy" when asked about the furore. A spokesperson for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, on the other hand, said that the minister "appreciates the work of Jeroen Djisselbloem". A spokesperson for Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that "everyone is responsible for their comments" and expressed his "respect" and "love" for southern Europe.
