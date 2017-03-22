Italians 'become independent at 38' - report

Rome, March 22 - Italians only manage to become financially independent at the average age of 38 because of a chronic lack of opportunity and jobs, a report said Wednesday. "If it took a 20-year-old in 2004 10 years to build an autonomous life, in 2020 it will take him 18 years (thus reaching 38), and in 2030 as much as 28: he would, essentially, only grow up at 50", said the report from the Visentini Foundation, presented at Rome's prestigious LUISS private university. To tackle the problem of "generational equity," which sees Italy in second-last place ahead of only Greece, it said, a 'solidarity contribution' should be levied on those on the highest pensions, in a so-called "pact between generations." Italy's youth unemployment rate, at over 40%, is among the highest in the developed world.