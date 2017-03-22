News agencies ask Lotti for talks by Friday

Rome, March 22 - Italy's news agency unions on Wednesday asked Sports Minister Luca Lotti, who has the media portfolio, for talks by Friday saying the government's moves on the sector contradicted his vows to safeguard jobs. The press agencies struck for three hours Tuesday against the government's decision to put press agency services out to competitive tender across the EU. On Wednesday the press agencies added that the government had also recently clamped down on jobless benefits and "hugely raised the requisites" for early retirement in crisis-hit firms. In a statement, unions representing ANSA, AGI, ADNKronos and other agencies said "if the government wants to address the ideas and concerns of the unions, it has a chance to do so, by finally and swiftly calling a meeting we have requested for some time, by Friday".