Prodi says sensed 'envy' in Dijsselbloem comments

(see related) Rome, March 22 - Italian ex-premier and former European Commission president Romano Prodi said Wednesday that "I perceived a sense of envy" when asked about Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem being quoted as saying southern Europeans spent their money on women and alcohol. A spokesperson for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, on the other hand, said that the minister "appreciates the work of Jeroen Dajsselbloem".