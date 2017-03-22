Border controls stepped up for Rome summit (3)

Rome, March 22 - Controls at Italy's borders have been stepped up ahead of Saturday's European Union summit in Rome marking the 60th anniversary of its founding charter the Treaty of Rome, sources said Wednesday. Rome will be heavily guarded against the risk of violence from demonstrations, principally from the leftwing EuroStop Social Platform which police say is at risk of being infiltrated by violent militants. There will be stiff controls at airports, ports, rail stations, roads and motorways leading to the Italian capital. Some 50 coaches carrying the leftist Eurostop demonstrators will arrive in Rome for the summit, sources said Wednesday. The coaches, coming from all over Italy, will be inspected and subjected to stiff security checks by police and Carabinieri at motorway exits, sources said. The Eurostop demo, the most prone to violence in the view of Rome police, will be attended by an estimated 8,000 people. The total participants in all six marches - both pro- and anti-EU -to be staged in Rome will be an estimated 25,000. Officials said two security zones around key government buildings will be in place by Thursday for Saturday's event, which will be preceded by an audience with Pope Francis for EU leaders on Friday. One zone - named the Blue Area in honour of the EU flag - will be off-limits to demonstrators and equipped with checkpoints and 100 new surveillance cameras, with stringent rules regarding who is allowed in. Two sets of marches have been authorized on March 25, with around 6,500 pro-EU demonstrators expected in the morning and 13,000 anti-EU protestors - featuring groups from both ends of the political spectrum - in the afternoon. Authorities have traced different itineraries for each march in a bid to keep them separate in terms of both geography and time. EU supporters include the European Federalist Movement and the EU-funded Europa Nostra (Our Europe) cultural heritage group. On the anti-EU front are the left-wing Eurostop Social Platform and the right-wing National Action Movement. Authorities have banned motorcycle helmets and any clothing that can conceal identity, as well as firecrackers and "explosives" of any kind. All bags and backpacks will be searched and any potentially offensive object seized, police said.