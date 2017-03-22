Searches carried out against Pitchfork protesters

Rome, March 22 - Police on Wednesday carried out searches against leaders and members of the anti-austerity and anti-government Pitchfork (Forconi) movement suspected of wanting to enact a 'popular arrest order' against MPs and institutional representatives. In all, 18 searches were carried out, including against the five Pitchfork activists who allegedly attacked former centre-right Forza Italia MP Osvaldo Napoli near the Lower House and tried to stage his arrest on December 14. Southern Lazio farmer Danilo Calvani, leader of '9 December', the most active section of the Pitchfork movement, was also among the people searched. "They confiscated my computer to look for something subversive," he said. Members of the movement recently denounced politicians for allegedly occupying their parliamentary seats illegally in light of the 2014 Constitutional Court ruling overturning parts of the electoral law then in force on grounds they were unconstitutional. "It was a provocation and we expected a similar reaction," Calvani said. "Let them try us, but they must tell us if the (Constitutional Court) sentence is right or not," he added.