Mattarella says no to North-South Europe divisions

Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that divisions between North and South Europe must not be allowed to develop. "The solution to the crises over the sovereign debts and the economic slowdown cannot be the limitation of the member States' social rights," he said. "Nor can it be the occasion for major divisions between North and South Europe. This is the soul of our Europe, our identity. If we want a stronger European Union, we must start from here... We have Europeans, now we must make Europe".