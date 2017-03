Mattarella says no to walls, returns to past

Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that building walls was not the way forward for the European Union. "Building the future demands that Italy and Europe have an extraordinary unity of intents and solid faith in the founding values of the integration process," he said, "not impossible returns to a past that does not exist any more, not walls that offload problems onto others without resolving them, but solidarity between countries, generations and citizens that share the same civilization".