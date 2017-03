People don't want bureaucratic EU - Mattarella

Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that the European Union had to regain its founding spirit and said its treaties needed to be revised to meet new challenges. "Each time that we have collectively or individually forgotten the drive of ideals, we have contributed to transforming a great political project into a technical-bureaucratic programme which European citizens sometimes struggle to identify with," he said. "The challenges the European Union is called on to meet powerfully raise the need to reform the Treaties".