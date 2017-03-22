Mattarella calls for EU of solidarity

Rome
22/03/2017
Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday said the European Union must have the capacity to show solidary and he also defended the euro. "Europe cannot afford to postpone appointments with history, when they occur, and separations cannot prevail, never mind amputations," he said. "Instead, responsibility and solidarity regarding benefits and burdens must be put into practise and developed... The euro, thanks to the policies of the ECB, has led to a major lowering of credit costs, protecting the savings of firms and families".
