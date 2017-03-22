Uncertain EU needs courage, says Mattarella

Rome
22/03/2017
Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella called on the European Union to be brave on Wednesday, stressing that the bloc was stronger that the negative stances sometimes adopted by members. "Today Europe seems almost bent over on itself," Mattarella said. "At its summits it is often aware of the steps that need to take taken, yet uncertain about embarking on the route. Like yesterday, there is a need for long-sightedness, with the ability to take different, courageous paths... The drive of European unity has always proven stronger than the temporary defensive stances of individual governments".
