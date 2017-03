Boldrini says EU must not end

Rome, March 22 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Wednesday that the European Union must not be allowed to collapse during a ceremony for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome. "The end of Europe would condemn the continent to irrelevance," Boldrini said. "Our citizens' security is achieved by reinforcing the union, not its disintegration. The union is a exemplary model for the whole world as regards the fundamental rights of people and democracy. We must not resign ourselves to a negative narrative that sees Europe as a scapegoat".