Lower House celebrates Treaties of Rome anniversary

Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni were among the officials taking part on Wednesday in a ceremony on the Lower House to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome. Senate and House Speakers Pietro Grasso and Laura Boldrini were also present, along with former premier and former European Commission President Romano Prodi, former president Giorgio Napolitano, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio. European heads of State and government will be in the Italian capital on Saturday for celebrations of the anniversary of the treaties that founded the institutions that became the European Union.