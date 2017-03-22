Vatican City

Migrant crisis biggest tragedy since WWII - pope

Francis calls for reception, integration of asylum seekers

Vatican City, March 22 - Pope Francis described the asylum-seeker crisis as the greatest tragedy since World War II on Wednesday as he saluted officials of an Italian Church association for migrants - Migrantes. "I encourage them to continue with their commitment for the reception and hospitality of refugees, helping their integration, while taking account of the reciprocal rights and obligations of those who receive and are received," he said. "Let's not forget that this problem of refugees, of migrants, today is the greatest tragedy since the Second World War".

