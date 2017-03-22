Migrant crisis biggest tragedy since WWII - pope

Vatican City
22/03/2017
Vatican City, March 22 - Pope Francis described the asylum-seeker crisis as the greatest tragedy since World War II on Wednesday as he saluted officials of an Italian Church association for migrants - Migrantes. "I encourage them to continue with their commitment for the reception and hospitality of refugees, helping their integration, while taking account of the reciprocal rights and obligations of those who receive and are received," he said. "Let's not forget that this problem of refugees, of migrants, today is the greatest tragedy since the Second World War".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese
di Claudia Benassai
Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli
di Margherita Esposito
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online