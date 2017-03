Ex Partisan, top PCI politician Reichlin dead at 91

Rome, March 22 - Alfredo Reichlin, a former Partisan who became a senior member of the Communist party (PCI) and a major player in Italian post-war politics, died late on Tuesday aged 91, sources said. He was also had a stint as editor-in-chief of left-wing daily L'Unità. Premier Paolo Gentiloni paid tribute to "a great politician of the left". "He led an exemplary life of work for the weakest and national responsibility," he added. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi described Reichlin as a "reference point for those working in public life".