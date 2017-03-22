Renzi calls on Dijsselbloem to quit

Rome
22/03/2017
Rome, March 22 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi called on Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem to quit on Wednesday after the Dutchman was quoted as saying that southern European countries "spend everything on alcohol and woman and then ask for help". "Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem missed an excellent opportunity to be silent," Renzi said on his Facebook page. "In a German daily he let slip a stupid comment - I can't find a better term - against the countries of the south, starting with Italy and Spain... The sooner he resigns, the better".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese
di Claudia Benassai
Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli
di Margherita Esposito
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online