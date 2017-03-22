Renzi calls on Dijsselbloem to quit

Rome, March 22 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi called on Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem to quit on Wednesday after the Dutchman was quoted as saying that southern European countries "spend everything on alcohol and woman and then ask for help". "Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem missed an excellent opportunity to be silent," Renzi said on his Facebook page. "In a German daily he let slip a stupid comment - I can't find a better term - against the countries of the south, starting with Italy and Spain... The sooner he resigns, the better".