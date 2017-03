G7 shd send message agst protectionism - Gentiloni-Abe (2)

Rome, March 21 - The G7 summit in Taormina in May should send a "strong and clear signal on the importance of international trade and commerce against all temptations towards protectionist closure," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after talks with Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe in Rome Tuesday. Dialogue with Russia should "take steps forward" alongside sanctions, Gentiloni said. Abe said that Rome deserved "respect" for organising a special EU summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome on March 25. Gentiloni, for his part, said he hoped a free-trade accord between the EU and Japan would soon be drafted. Italy is aiming to boost its trade with Japan that currently stands at nine billion euros a year, Gentiloni said. Abe, for his part, said that negotiations on defence technologies had started between the two countries.