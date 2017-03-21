Society, Church need young says pope for World Youth Day (2)

Vatican City, March 21 - Society and the Catholic Church need young people because they "improve the world", Pope Francis said Tuesday in his message for World Youth Day to be held in Panama City on April 9. In a video message to the hopeful participants at WYD, Francis warned against "young people who are couch potatoes." "May you be capable of great things," he said. Francis also said that being young does not mean being disconnected from the past. "Mary was little more than an adolescent, like many of you. Yet in the Magnificat, she echoes the praises of her people and their history," Francis said. "This shows us that being young does not mean being disconnected from the past. Our personal history is part of a long trail, a communal journey that has preceded us over the ages. "Like Mary, we belong to a people. History teaches us that, even when the Church has to sail on stormy seas, the hand of God guides her and helps her to overcome moments of difficulty. "The genuine experience of the Church is not like a flash mob, where people agree to meet, do their thing and then go their separate ways. "The Church is heir to a long tradition which, passed down from generation to generation, is further enriched by the experience of each individual. "Your personal history has a place within the greater history of the Church. The pontiff gave youth tips on how to remain connected, following Mary's example. "At the end of each day, we can stop for a few minutes to remember the good times and the challenges, the things that went well and those that went wrong. "In this way, before God and before ourselves, we can express our gratitude, our regrets and our trust. If you wish, you can also write them down in a notebook as a kind of spiritual journal. "This means praying in life, with life and about life, and it will surely help you to recognize the great things that the Lord is doing for each of you. "As Saint Augustine said, we can find God in the vast fields of our memory. The pope also called for "creative fidelity in building the future". "A society that values only the present tends to dismiss everything inherited from the past, as for example the institutions of marriage, consecrated life and priestly mission. "These end up being seen as meaningless and outdated forms. People think it is better to live in "open" situations, going through life as if it were a reality show, without aim or purpose. "Don't let yourselves be deceived! God came to enlarge the horizons of our life in every direction. He helps us to give due value to the past so as better to build a future of happiness. "Yet this is possible only if we have authentic experiences of love, which help us concretely to discern the Lord's call and to respond to it. For only that can bring us true happiness.