Renzi has handy lead after first PD congresses

Rome, March 21 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi holds a handy lead in his bid to be re-elected Democratic Party (PD) leader after the first congresses in local chapters across Italy this weekend, sources said Tuesday. In the congresses, which account for 0.35% of the total, Renzi got 55% compared to 42.6% for Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and 2.4% for Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano.