Over one million jobless families in Italy - ISTAT (3)

Rome, March 21 - Over one million Italian families do not have a member bringing home income from work, ISTAT said in updated figures for 2016 on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that there were 1.085 million jobless households last year, down 0.7% on the 1.092 million in 2015. There are 970,000 Italian families, with or without children, where only the woman works while the man is seeking work or inactive (a pensioner, or otherwise out of the job market), ISTAT said. The figure was for married couples or co-habiting partners aged between 25 and 64, the statistics agency said. The jobless families amount to 6.6% of the families present on the labour market, which are 16.5 million, ISTAT went on to say. For the one million at zero employment, in fact, there are 13.9 million in which all the working forces are actively employed, it said. Getting back to the households without work, ISTAT said 448,000 are couples with children and 290,000 are families with a single component, more often men than women (178,000 to against 113,000). This is followed by 222,000 single-parent households (and here women are in the majority at 192,000) and by 80,000 families without children. As has been a constant trend over decades, the most families without income from work are in the poorer south of Italy, the Mezzogiorno (587,000), followed by the North (300,000) and the Centre (198,000). Analysing the unemployment rate of people between the ages of 25 and 64 and setting the data against their roles in the family, it is to be noted that the highest values are registered for single-parent households (12%), while singles are much better off (8.4%). Looking at who is part of couples with children, it is to be underlined that as the number of children rises, so too does the unemployment rate (7.3% if there is only one child, 7.7% if it two and 10% if there are three or more). Couples or co-habiting partners without children account for only 7.6%.