3 acquitted of security guard murder on appeal (2)

Rome, March 21 - A Rome appeals court on Tuesday acquitted three people of killing security guard Giuliano Colella in March 2014 in Rome. Vincenzo De Caro, Marco De Rosa and Stefano Fedeli had been given life sentences by a court of first instance in December 2015. The three were acquitted for not having committed the crime, with the court saying the case against them had not been proven. Colella was shot dead with three pistol shots to the head and body.