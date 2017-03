Alfano says hopes next summit is G8 with Russia (2)

Washington, March 21 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday "the Taormina summit (in May) will be the last G7, I hope that the next G7 will be a fresh G8" with Russia. Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Alfano explained that the Ukraine crisis must first be resolved by implementing the Minsk Accords. Alfano has frequently voiced the hope that Moscow can be brought back into the G8 format, but has stated that the Taormina summit in the iconic Sicilian city on May 26-27 is "too soon".