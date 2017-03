Taxi driver unions called to ministry Wed (2)

Rome, March 21 - Italy's taxi driver trade unions have been called to the transport ministry Wednesday at 17:00 in order to "examine the questions linked to the sector," sources said Tuesday. A taxi strike has been called for Thursday. Italian taxi drivers are up in arms about what they see as unfair competition from ride-hailing app Uber and private NCC courier-service cabbies. A recent five-day strike culminated in violent protests in Rome.