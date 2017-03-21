Vatican City

Society, Church need young says pope for World Youth Day

'You improve the world', Francis says for WYD in Panama Apr 9

Society, Church need young says pope for World Youth Day

Vatican City, March 21 - Society and the Catholic Church need young people because they "improve the world", Pope Francis said Tuesday in his message for World Youth Day to be held in Panama City on April 9. In a video message to the hopeful participants at WYD, Francis warned against "young people who are couch potatoes." "May you be capable of great things," he said. Francis also said that being young does not mean being disconnected from the past. "Mary was little more than an adolescent, like many of you. Yet in the Magnificat, she echoes the praises of her people and their history," Francis said. "This shows us that being young does not mean being disconnected from the past. Our personal history is part of a long trail, a communal journey that has preceded us over the ages.

