Uprooting olive trees for TAP pipeline 'illegal' - Emiliano

Bari, March 21 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano said Tuesday uprooting olive trees to make way for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) bringing Caspian natural gas to Europe was "illegal". Voicing his support for farmers who clashed with police Monday, Emiliano however added: "the regional government does not have instruments to stop a project that the government has told police to protect, an operation considered absolutely strategic".