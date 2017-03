Vivendi suing Mediaset for defamation over Premium (3)

Milan, March 21 - A civil petition which sees French group Vivendi demanding damages from Mediaset and Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest was filed in Milan on Tuesday, sources said. Vivendi is arguing that it was the victim of a defamatory media campaign over its aborted agreement to take over Mediaset's TV business Premium, the sources said. Fininvest responded by saying that Vivendi broke a partnership "pact" by pulling out of the deal last summer. Mediaset added that "we too were defamed by the words of (Vivendi CEO Arnaud) de Puyfontaine. The two groups have been engaged in a legal battle for months.