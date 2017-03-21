World academy for cars of future to open in Bologna

Bologna, March 20 - A world academy to help create the cars of the future is set to open in the heart of Italy's motor industry in Bologna. Four universities together with firms representing world excellence on two and four wheels are getting together under the auspices of the Emilia Romagna region to open a top training hub that aims to attract students from around the world and shape the engineering elite of the future. The Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna (MUNER) is an association that links the universities of Bologna, Ferrara, Parma/Modena and Reggio Emilia with firms like Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Dallara, Haas, Magneti Marelli and Toro Rosso. The fruit of the collaboration are two top English-language master's university courses starting in the Emilian capital this September: 120 students will take part in the Advanced Automotive Engineering course; and 30 will aim for a degree in Advanced Automotive Electronic Engineering. The program will include theory sessions and workshops to be held at the research centers of companies taking part in the project. "Four universities, among the oldest in the world, and eight motoring stables which are leaders on a global level are coming together to attract motivated and talented young people," said Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini. "It's a project that is unique on the national and international scene, which confirms Emilia-Romagna not only as the European heart of new manufacturing but also as a platform for high-level training with great added value". The CEO of Ducati, Claudio Domenicali, said he has "strong memories" of his experience as an engineering student at the University of Bologna. "As soon as it was possible, I strived to give our territory a training institution that matched the level of companies that are here in the Motor Valley", he said. Representatives of the universities and companies behind MUNER, who attended the official presentation of the initiative, also spoke about its importance for the region. Andrea Pontremoli, the CEO and general manager of Dallara, who also represented Haas at the presentation, said he had been "personally pursuing this dream for two years". "The competition is not between single companies anymore but rather between territorial networks", he noted. A territory, he concluded, "is created by companies, the education system and institution that sets the rules - and they are all together here".