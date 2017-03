For Grillo democracy is when his person wins-Renzi

Rome, March 21 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Tuesday mocked 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo after he torpedoed the winner of an online poll to become the anti-establishment group's Genoa mayoral candidate. "Grillo's system is fantastic," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Basically he says: we love democracy. We love democracy so much that if the one we like wins, that's OK, but if the one we don't like wins, the candidacy goes to someone else and the unwanted candidate is expelled".