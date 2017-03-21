Deal for Rome declaration, 27 set to sign (2)

Brussels
21/03/2017
Brussels, March 21 - Negotiations to agree on a text for the final declaration of Saturday's summit in the Italian capital to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome have ended successfully, sources said Tuesday. A compromise has been struck to bring on board the Eastern European countries of the Visegrad Group who are skeptical about the prospect of a multi-speed European Union. Now it will be possible for all of the 27 countries of the EU, Britain excluded, to sign the declaration, the sources said. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said this weekend's ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome should help relaunch the European Union. "The Rome ceremony comes at a particularly important time and it will be an occasion to insist on our battles," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "From research, innovation and knowledge to (budget) flexibility and investment. From immigration to democracy. Yes, democracy. I think that one of the greatest challenges we have is to transfer more European power from bureaucracy to democracy".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli
di Margherita Esposito
L’assoluzione del boss Serpa
e i nuovi equilibri criminali
di Francesco Maria Storino
Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online