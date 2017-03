Deal for Rome declaration, 27 set to sign

Brussels, March 21 - Negotiations to agree on a text for the final declaration of Saturday's summit in the Italian capital to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome have ended successfully, sources said Tuesday. A compromise has been struck to bring on board the Eastern European countries of the Visegrad Group who are skeptical about the prospect of a multi-speed European Union. Now it will be possible for all of the 27 countries of the EU, Britain excluded, to sign the declaration, the sources said.