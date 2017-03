Alitalia situation highly critical, says govt

Rome, March 21 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said that the situation at Alitalia was "highly critical" after a meeting with unions and the loss-making airline on Monday. The unions are preparing for a one-day strike on April 5 to protest against Alitalia's plan to turn itself around featuring the loss of over 2,000 ground staff jobs. Union leaders said that the government had ruled out State intervention at the meeting.