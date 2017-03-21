Thousands take part in Locri anti-mafia march

Locri, March 21 - Thousands of people from all over Italy on Tuesday took part in a march in the southern city of Locri for the national day of remembrance for the innocent victims of the mafia. The bishop's building in Locri was daubed with anti-police graffiti on the night between Sunday and Monday after President Sergio Mattarella blasted the mafia in a visit at the weekend. The graffiti read "more work, fewer cops" and was widely interpreted as being a challenge to the State. On Sunday Mattarella said that mafiosi "do not have honour". Tuesday's march was headed by the families of victims who carried banners prepared by anti-mafia association Libera reading: "places of hope, witnesses of beauty". A group of minors who arrived in Calabria on migrant boats in recent months carried a huge peace flag.