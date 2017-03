Children taken from acid-attack woman

Brescia, March 21 - A court in the northern city of Brescia on Tuesday declared that the two children of a woman convicted of an acid attack on her former partner are eligible for adoption. Elena Perotti, 28, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the attack on the night between September 19 and 20, 2012 in which her ex boyfriend, William Pezzullo, was disfigured. The children, aged three and 15 months, had been taken from the mother some time ago following a provisional ruling.