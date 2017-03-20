Rome

Monica Bellucci to host Cannes (2)

Will host opening, closing ceremonies

Monica Bellucci to host Cannes (2)

Rome, March 20 - Monica Bellucci will host the opening and closing ceremonies of this year's Cannes Film Festival, running at the Croisette from May 17 to 28, organisers announced Monday. The jury of Cannes' 70th edition will be headed by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, they said. Bellucci, 52, has a long history at Cannes dating back to her first appearance to present Stephen Hopkins' Suspicion in 2000. In 2002 she was at the centre of a row over erotic scenes in Gaspar Noè Irreversible while in 2006 she was on the jury chaired by Wong Kar Wai. She returned for a film by Marco Tullio Giordana, 'Una storia italiana' (An Italian Story), and again in 2014 for Alice Rohrwacher's Le Meraviglie (The Wonders), which won the Jury Prize. Her latest film, On The Milky Road, presented in Venice, is set to hit screens soon while she is involved with the casting of David Lynch's Twin peaks reboot.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli

Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli

di Margherita Esposito

Scooter cotro un palo, muore ragazzo di 16 anni

Scooter contro un palo,
muore ragazzo di 16 anni

L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella

L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella

di Margherita Esposito

Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio

Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio

di Arcangelo Badolati

Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato

Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato

di Fabio Melia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33