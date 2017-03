Underage prostitution ring busted in Bari

Bari, March 20 - Italian police said Monday they had busted an underage prostitution ring employing Roma boys mainly from Bosnia in the southern Italian city of Bari. An investigation which had been going on for months was hastened after the alleged ring was shown on satirical exposé TV show Le Iene Sunday night. Police said boys ranging in age from eight to 17 were pimped out in the area of Bari's San Nicola soccer stadium. "These monsters should rot in jail," said Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro.