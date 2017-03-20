Italians ''healthiest in world' - survey (2)

Rome
20/03/2017
Rome, March 20 - Italy has the healthiest people in the world despite a "difficult" economic situation, according to the 163-country 'Bloomberg Global Health Index, out Monday. A child born in Italy has a life expectancy of 80 years compared to 52 years in countries like Sierra Leone, the index said. behind Italy in the rankings came Iceland, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia, while the United States was in 34th place. Much of the secret of Italians' health lies in their world-famous Mediterranean diet, the survey said. Despite stagnant growth and high unemployment, Bloomberg said, Italians are much healthier than Canadians, Americans and Britons, who have higher blood pressure and colesterol as well as more psychiatric problems. Italy has "an excess of doctors," the survey added. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said diet, lifestyles and the national health service played a part in Italy's top position.
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli
di Margherita Esposito
L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella
di Margherita Esposito
Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio
di Arcangelo Badolati
Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online