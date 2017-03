Air-transport disruption amid Alitalia negotiations (2)

Rome, March 30 - A strike and industrial action by air-traffic controllers caused the cancellation of many Italian flights on Monday, along with the rescheduling of others. In all, some 170 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled by the end of the day. The independent CUB Trasporti union also called a strike on Monday and held a rally at Rome's Fiumicino airport that around 400 Alitalia workers took part in. There is tension within the air-transport sector over Alitalia's intention to cut over 2,000 ground staff as part of a plan to turn the loss-making former flag carrier around. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio and Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti are set to take part in talks on Monday with the company and unions. Trade unions representing Alitalia workers intend to stage a one-day strike on April 5 over the plan.