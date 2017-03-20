Bologna

Motor master's degrees to start in Emilia-Romagna

Four universities plus brands inc. Ferrari, Maserati,Lamborghini

Bologna, March 20 - Four universities plus an array of firms representing world excellence on two and four wheels are getting together to form a top training hub under the auspices of the Emilia Romagna region. The Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna (MUNER) is an association that links the universities of Bologna, Ferrara, Parma/Modena and Reggio Emilia with firms like Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Dallara, Haas, Magneti Marelli and Toro Rosso. The fruit of the collaboration are two top English-language master's university courses starting this September: 120 students will take part in the Advanced Automotive Engineering course; and 30 will aim for a degree in Advanced Automotive Electronic Engineering. "We're talking about four universities and eight manufacturing companies," said regional Governor Stefano Bonaccini, "a project that is unique on the national and international scene, which confirms Emilia-Romagna not only as the European heart of new manufacturing but also as a platform for high-level training with great added value".

