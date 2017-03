Bullying victim's swollen face goes viral

Naples, March 20 - A photo of a bullying victim's punch-swollen face has gone viral in Italy with some 300,000 shares after his dad posted it on his Facebook page. The father of the 13-year-old boy, picked on by bullies at his school at Mugnano near Naples, said "today it happened to my lad, tomorrow it could happen to someone else's boy, and we can't let it happen". Salvatore Cotugno urged victims to report bullying because, he said, bullies like those who who attacked his son "shouldn't be allowed to get away with it".