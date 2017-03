Grillo defends torpedoing Genoa mayoral candidate (2)

Rome, March 20 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday defended his torpedoing the winner of an online poll to become the M5S Genoa mayoral candidate. "There's no problem with the method, I'm the guarantor," Grillo told reporters after it was suggested he should only step in as a last resort. On Friday Grillo sank the candidacy of poll winner Marika Cassimatis. Those within the M5S who didn't agree with his decision "should set up their own party," Grillo said Monday.