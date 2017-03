Arrest warrant for Giancarlo Tulliani

Rome, March 20 - A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of Giancarlo Tulliani, the brother-in-law of former foreign minister and former Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini, over alleged money laundering, sources said Monday. The case is linked to Francesco Corallo, a slot-machines businessman who was put in jail in December. The warrant for Tulliani, who is resident in Dubai, has not been executed, sources said.