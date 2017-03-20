First motorboats to Libya by end April - Minniti

Rome
20/03/2017
Rome, March 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti told an EU-Africa contact group on curbing central Mediterranean migrant flows Monday that Italy will deliver a first batch of motorboats to Libya to patrol its coasts by the end of April or within the first two weeks of May. "The first of the 10 motorboats envisaged by the recent accord will be handed over," he said, adding that "90 sailors of the Libyan Coast Guard have trained aboard the (Italian flagship) San Giorgio and are now in the last stages of their training". "When they are ready we will hand over the first boats," Minniti said. Minnit also said that migrant camps to be set up in Libya will be set up alongside humanitarian organisations and will therefore "fully" respect all human rights.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli
di Margherita Esposito
L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella
di Margherita Esposito
Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio
di Arcangelo Badolati
Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online