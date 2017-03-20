Rome

First motorboats to Libya by end April - Minniti

Libyan migrant camps will respect human rights

First motorboats to Libya by end April - Minniti

Rome, March 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti told an EU-Africa contact group on curbing central Mediterranean migrant flows Monday that Italy will deliver a first batch of motorboats to Libya to patrol its coasts by the end of April or within the first two weeks of May. "The first of the 10 motorboats envisaged by the recent accord will be handed over," he said, adding that "90 sailors of the Libyan Coast Guard have trained aboard the (Italian flagship) San Giorgio and are now in the last stages of their training". "When they are ready we will hand over the first boats," Minniti said. Minnit also said that migrant camps to be set up in Libya will be set up alongside humanitarian organisations and will therefore "fully" respect all human rights.

