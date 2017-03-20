Budget adjustment perhaps days after DEF - Padoan (2)

Brussels

Brussels, March 20 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday that Italy should have the budget adjustment requested by the European Commission ready soon after it has prepared its DEF economic blueprint. The EC has requested Italy deliver an additional reduction in its structural deficit of 0.2% of GDP on top of what is featured in the 2017 budget. "The adjustment will be presented in parallel with the DEF," Padoan told reporters as he entered a Eurogroup meeting. "It is not part of the DEF. It will be presented around the same time, maybe a few days after". When asked if Italy would respect the deadline of delivering the adjustment by the end of April, Padoan replied: "absolutely".

