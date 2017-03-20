Cooperate to stabilise Libya says Gentiloni

Rome
20/03/2017
Rome, March 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told an EU-North Africa contact group meeting on curbing central Mediterranean migrant flows Monday that "we must cooperate to stabilise Libya". "We have the political and diplomatic foundations in the accords we have reached and I think that we know just as well, and (Libyan Premier Fayez) al-Serraj is the first to know, how much this diplomatic agreement needs to be strengthened in terms of consensus for the accord in the country", Gentiloni told the group. "Stabilisation is needed as well as combating further risks of division which have manifested themselves in the last few days" in Libya, where factions are fighting the internationally recognised national-unity government in Tripoli. photo: Gentiloni (R) with al-Serraj
