Rome

Cooperate to stabilise Libya says Gentiloni

'Diplomatic deal must be strengthened' says Italy PM

Cooperate to stabilise Libya says Gentiloni

Rome, March 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told an EU-North Africa contact group meeting on curbing central Mediterranean migrant flows Monday that "we must cooperate to stabilise Libya". "We have the political and diplomatic foundations in the accords we have reached and I think that we know just as well, and (Libyan Premier Fayez) al-Serraj is the first to know, how much this diplomatic agreement needs to be strengthened in terms of consensus for the accord in the country", Gentiloni told the group. "Stabilisation is needed as well as combating further risks of division which have manifested themselves in the last few days" in Libya, where factions are fighting the internationally recognised national-unity government in Tripoli. photo: Gentiloni (R) with al-Serraj

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli

Antonella, altri segreti in una ciocca di capelli

di Margherita Esposito

Scooter cotro un palo, muore ragazzo di 16 anni

Scooter contro un palo,
muore ragazzo di 16 anni

L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella

L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella

di Margherita Esposito

Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio

Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio

di Arcangelo Badolati

Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato

Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato

di Fabio Melia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33