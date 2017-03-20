Budget adjustment perhaps days after DEF - Padoan

Brussels, March 20 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday that Italy should have the budget adjustment requested by the European Commission ready soon after it has prepared its DEF economic blueprint. The EC has requested Italy deliver an additional reduction of its structural deficit of 0.2% of GDP. "The adjustment will be presented in parallel with the DEF," Padoan told reporters as he entered a Eurogroup meeting. "It is not part of the DEF. It will be presented around the same time, maybe a few days after".