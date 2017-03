Probe opened into comatose woman boxer

Chieti, March 20 - Italian prosecutors on Monday opened a probe into a woman boxer who went into a coma after a semi-final bout in the Italian championships in this Abruzzo city Saturday. Possible charges being mooted against person or persons unknown include grievous bodily harm, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have seized video footage of all the bouts fought by 26-year-old Francesca Moro during the championship. Padua-born Moro, a Mestre resident, collapsed after losing on points to Clara Pucciarelli. She is in a critical condition in hospital in Pescara.